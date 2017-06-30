Bringing The World Home To You

‘Added Color’ Band Rocks A Message of Acceptance

Band, 'Added Color'
Daniel Freiberg
/
Daniel Freiberg
'Added Color'

Brothers Dan and Kiko Freiburg grew up subconsciously absorbing the rhythms and beats of the music from their mother’s native Brazil. But their own musical tastes range from death metal to gypsy jazz. They moved to New York and found two other musicians with an equal desire to create a new group and a new sound. The band, which changed its name to Added Color in 2017, began writing music, touring and releasing EPs – all mostly on its own. 

Members include Kiko Freiberg (guitar/vocals), Daniel Freiberg (drums/vocals), Tim Haggerty (guitar) and Danny Dahan (bass). The band continues on a six-week summer tour around the country with a stop in Raleigh tonight.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Added Color about its music, and the group performs live in studio. The band is on stage at The Maywood in Raleigh tonight at 8 p.m. 

