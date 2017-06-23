The ‘Grand Master’ Of Mystery Writes Swan Song Novel

Credit Grand Central Publishing/2017 / Grand Central Publishing/2017 / Grand Central Publishing/2017 'Take Out,' by Margaret Maron

In 1981, Margaret Maron published a mystery novel about NYPD homicide detective Sigrid Harald and her investigation of a poisoning. More than 35 years and 31 titles later, Maron felt she had one more story to tell before retiring from novel writing.

In “Take Out” (Grand Central Publishing/2017), Maron returns to her original protagonist in her Manhattan art-world setting. Harald dives into the apparent poisoning of two homeless men found dead on a city bench and follows the clues into the world of opera, art and a growing list of suspects.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Maron about her new book, her beloved characters and her perspective on a long and successful career.

Maron reads at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh at 7 p.m.Tuesday, June 27.