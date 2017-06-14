Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

John Grisham’s Latest Thriller Takes Readers To Franklin Street

John Grisham is a masterful and prolific storyteller best known for his courtroom dramas. But in his latest book, “Camino Island” (Doubleday/2017), Grisham breaks from the courtroom and brings readers into the underworld of rare and stolen books. 

The novel also carries readers to spots familiar to many North Carolinians, like the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and well-known restaurants that dot Franklin Street. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Grisham about releasing his 30th book and his decision to tour bookstores for the first time in 25 years. 

Grisham will be discussing his novel at Malaprop’s Bookstore in Asheville on Thursday, June 15, on Tuesday, June 27 at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro, and on Wednesday July 12 at Bookmarks in Winston-Salem.

