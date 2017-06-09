Military Service Can’t Shield Veterans From Deportation

Any military veteran who commits a crime must do the time. But veterans who are not U.S. citizens face a special sentence: deportation. Even after serving their sentence, they may be kicked out of the country they served. Some find their way to a makeshift shelter and support center in Tijuana, Mexico that was set up by another deported veteran.

Guest host Anita Rao talks with reporter Dorian Merina about veterans dealing with deportation on both sides of the border. Merina is a reporter and producer for Southern California Public Radio KPCC and a correspondent for the American Homefront Project. ​