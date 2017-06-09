Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Military Service Can’t Shield Veterans From Deportation

Any military veteran who commits a crime must do the time. But veterans who are not U.S. citizens face a special sentence: deportation. Even after serving their sentence, they may be kicked out of the country they served. Some find their way to a makeshift shelter and support center in Tijuana, Mexico that was set up by another deported veteran.

Guest host Anita Rao talks with reporter Dorian Merina about veterans dealing with deportation on both sides of the border. Merina is a reporter and producer for Southern California Public Radio KPCC and a correspondent for the American Homefront Project. ​

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDorian MerinaSouthern California Public Radio KPCC
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
