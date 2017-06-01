NC Budget Battle

The North Carolina House outlined a $22.9 billion spending plan that calls for about $350 million in tax cuts. It allots funding for pension adjustments for state retirees and $181 million for teacher raises.

Credit Jason deBruyn / WUNC / WUNC The N.C. House budget proposal allocates $181 million for teacher raises while the N.C. Senate plan sets aside a more conservative $131 million for teacher pay increases.

The House and Senate plans have the same total price tag and are in agreement over some items, like providing $150 million for Hurricane Matthew relief. But they differ in their plans for teacher salaries. The Senate plan also pushes for $600 million more in tax cuts. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest in state budget negotiations.