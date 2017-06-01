Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

NC Budget Battle

North Carolina State Legislature
Dave Crosby
/
Flickr

The North Carolina House outlined a $22.9 billion spending plan that calls for about $350 million in tax cuts. It allots funding for pension adjustments for state retirees and $181 million for teacher raises. 

Bar graph depicting budget plans for teacher raises. The N.C. House budget proposal allocates $181 million for teacher raises while the N.C. Senate plan sets aside a more conservative $131 million for teacher pay increases.
Credit Jason deBruyn / WUNC
/
WUNC
The N.C. House budget proposal allocates $181 million for teacher raises while the N.C. Senate plan sets aside a more conservative $131 million for teacher pay increases.

The House and Senate plans have the same total price tag and are in agreement over some items, like providing $150 million for Hurricane Matthew relief. But they differ in their plans for teacher salaries. The Senate plan also pushes for $600 million more in tax cuts. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest in state budget negotiations. 

Tags

The State of ThingsNC LegislatureNC BudgetGovernor Roy CooperThe State of ThingsJeff Tiberii
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio