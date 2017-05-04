Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

No More Soccer Moms And Evil Stepmothers: ‘Listen To Your Mother’ Goes Beyond The Stereotypes

1 of 5
The two children of Kathryn Clarke. Her essay discussing her multiracial family is part of this year's "Listen To Your Mother" event.
Courtesy of Kathryn Clarke
2 of 5
Kathryn Clarke with her two children. She shares her experience parenting across racial lines in this year's "Listen To Your Mother" event in Raleigh.
Courtesy of Kathryn Clarke
3 of 5
Siblings parented by Marty Long. She discusses her role as a stepmother as part of the "Listen To Your Mother" event.
Courtesy of Marty Long
4 of 5
Sheila Arias with her two children. Her "Listen To Your Mother" essay discusses her daughter Jas who has special needs.
Courtesy of Sheila Arias
5 of 5
The 2016 "Listen To your Mother" Cast.
Courtesy of Marty Long

Holidays like Mother’s Day are often marked by cards, bouquets, or a heartfelt gift. But for the past three years, local writers have been gathering together to celebrate the occasion through storytelling. “Listen To Your Mother” features live readings about every aspect of motherhood, from the messy to the mundane.

Host Frank Stasio talks with three participants in this year’s event. Kathryn Clarke discusses her experience as an adoptive mother parenting across racial lines, Marty Long talks about navigating her role as a stepmother, and Sheila Arias shares her story about being a single mother to a child with special needs. The staged readings take place at the Jones Auditorium at Meredith College on Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMother’s Day“Listen To Your Mother”MotherhoodMeredith College
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio