The State of Things

Childbirth In The Age Of Genetic Testing

Bonnie Rochman
Parents today have more options to determine and influence their children’s genetic makeup than ever before. But is knowing more about one’s DNA always empowering? In the new book “The Gene Machine: How Genetic Technologies Are Changing the Way We Have Kids- and the Kids We Have” (Farrar, Straus, Grioux/2017) writer Bonnie Rochman explores the possible benefits and drawbacks to modern genetic testing.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rochman about her own experience as a mother and genetic testing in the age of “designer babies.” Rochman reads at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Sunday, April 23 at 4 p.m.

 

