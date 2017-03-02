This Week At The Legislature

Gov. Roy Cooper has rolled out his budget proposal for the next two years. The governor emphasized setting aside money for teacher salary increases, expanding Medicaid, and investments in economic development. The recommendation is largely a symbolic gesture as Republican majorities in the legislature will ultimately approve the state budget. Meanwhile, a bipartisan effort to repeal House Bill 2 has stalled because of opposition from both parties.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest from Raleigh, and his new profiles of North Carolina Congressman Walter Jones, who has gained a reputation as an independent Republican during his 12 terms in office.