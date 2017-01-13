Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Friday Political Roundtable: Trump’s Hello, Obama’s Goodbye

In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump talks with reporters at Trump Tower in New York.
Evan Vucci
/
AP

President Barack Obama called for civil engagement and asked Americans to talk to each other “in real life,” rather than on the internet, in his farewell address this week. Meanwhile at President-Elect Donald Trump’s first news conference in his new role, he pointed to American economic gains since his election, and slammed media outlets for churning out “fake news.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with Time Warner Cable News Washington Reporter Geoff Bennett, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii, and Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest political news from Washington and North Carolina.

