The State of Things

Movies on the Radio: Best of 2016

An image of acrots Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in the film 'La La Land'
Summit Entertainment
/
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in the film 'La La Land'

Whether it was action blockbusters like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” or sci-fi thrillers like “Arrival,” Hollywood offered a dynamic mix for audiences in 2016.
 

For this month’s Movies on the Radio, listeners picked their favorite films from the past year, including critically-acclaimed movies like “La La Land” and “Moonlight." 

Host Frank Stasio talks with film experts Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about the best in cinema from 2016. 

View clips from some of the movies discussed in the program below:

"13th" trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lW9otKaflV4

"City of Stars" from "La La Land"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZAw8qxn0ZE

"Drive It Like You Stole It" from "Sing Street"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuWTcmjnEGY

"Moonlight" trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NJj12tJzqc

"Loving"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SL_RGN5u8U

"Hunt for the Wilderpeople"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7Gqgl9cyLs

"Ghostbusters" 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRLisRc0j1c

"Eye in the Sky"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2aPHvh9DYuc
 

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
