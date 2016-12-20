Bringing The World Home To You

Listeners Choose Their Favorite Shows of 2016

Nathania Johnson
We asked our listeners to make their selections for favorite topic or most engaging conversation on The State of Things in 2016. 

Listeners responded with a wide variety of topics highlighting everything from House Bill 2 to Beyoncé. Host Frank Stasio looks back at the segments that made an impact on some of our listeners this year.
 

Katy Barron
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
