UNC Housekeepers Remember The 20th Anniversary Of Landmark Settlement

On November 26, 1996, a group of housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill settled a lawsuit with the university that provided the workers with increased wages, improved career training and education programs and more transparent communication with university administrators.

The settlement was the culmination of a movement led by the UNC Housekeeper's Association. The group's efforts follow a legacy of activism by workers at UNC-CH.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Al McSurely, a civil rights lawyer who represented the UNC Housekeeper's Association, Barbara Prear and Marsha Tinnen, two leaders of the UNC Housekeepers Association, about their efforts to mobilize workers on campus and the history of housekeepers' conditions at the university.