The State of Things

UNC Housekeepers Remember The 20th Anniversary Of Landmark Settlement

An image of former UNC housekeepers Barbara Prear and Marsha Tinne
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
/
WUNC

On November 26, 1996, a group of housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill settled a lawsuit with the university that provided the workers with increased wages, improved career training and education programs and more transparent communication with university administrators.

The settlement was the culmination of a movement led by the UNC Housekeeper's Association. The group's efforts follow a legacy of activism by workers at UNC-CH.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Al McSurely, a civil rights lawyer who represented the UNC Housekeeper's Association, Barbara Prear and Marsha Tinnen, two leaders of the UNC Housekeepers Association, about their efforts to mobilize workers on campus and the history of housekeepers' conditions at the university. 

The State of Things UNC-Chapel Hill UNC Housekeepers Association
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio