Court Orders North Carolina Legislature To Draw New Maps

A three-judge panel of a federal court ordered the North Carolina legislature to redraw their district lines and hold a new election next year. The court found 28 of the state house and senate districts were unconstitutionally racially gerrymandered. The decision requires the redrawing of the lines and shortens all the terms of members elected earlier this month to one year. 

And the controversy over the governor’s race continues as incumbent Pat McCrory refuses to concede despite a nearly 10,000 vote lead by his challenger Roy Cooper. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsRedistrictingGeneral Assembly
