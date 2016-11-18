Political Junkie Ken Rudin Debriefs Trump Transition

The Trump transition team is in place and the president-elect says their work is going smoothly. Today’s picks include Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general and Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn for national security adviser. But critics have called the transition "chaos,” and many questions remain about the framework of a Trump administration. And at the state level, the governor's race remains in limbo. Incumbent Pat McCrory's campaign has launched ballot complaints in 52 counties. Challenger Roy Cooper's team says the results are clear and Cooper will be named the state's next leader. Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest.