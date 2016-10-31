Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Meet Wildin Acosta

Wildin Acosta was 17-years-old when he came to North Carolina. He enrolled at Riverside High School in Durham and was a well-loved student. Last January he was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, and his case galvanized the local community. 

While Acosta sat in a detention center in Georgia awaiting deportation to his native Honduras, activists, teachers and students raised money and brought political pressure to bear on his case. He returned to Durham in early August and was warmly welcomed back by his family and friends. Acosta is now seeking asylum, and he is back in school while he awaits a review of his request. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Wildin Acosta about his life in Honduras, the incidents that brought him to the United States, and his time in the local and national media spotlight

