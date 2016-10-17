Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Future Of Nuclear Energy: Meet Eric Loewen

America’s reliance on fossil fuels is contributing to global warming, posing a threat to the future of the planet. Much of the discussion around mitigating climate change centers on sources like solar and wind power, while nuclear power is often left out of the conversation. Fear about safety and expense have hindered the development of nuclear power as a sustainable energy source for the United States, but Eric Loewen hopes to change that perception. He is the chief consulting engineer at the GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he works to develop fourth generation nuclear power technology. Loewen is also the past president of the American Nuclear Society. Host Frank Stasio talks with Loewen about his path to nuclear engineering and his hopes for the future of nuclear power. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Meet Series
