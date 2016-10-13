Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Flooding Continues In Eastern North Carolina

The sun may be shining, but rivers are still cresting in eastern North Carolina as a result of the prolonged rainfall from Hurricane Matthew. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Jay Price who is in eastern North Carolina for an update on the damage.  Plus, Rob Young, professor of coastal geology and director of the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University, discusses the shortcomings of federal flood policy and the method of categorizing storms that fails to adequately warn of the kind of danger eastern North Carolinians face.

