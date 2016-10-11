Recap of Greensboro Excessive Force Case

Guilford County prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against a white officer who aggressively attacked a black man. Greensboro City Council members repeatedly called for prosecutors to review the initial investigation. Dejuan Yourse was on his mother's front porch when he was punched in the face, wrestled to the ground, and subsequently arrested by Officer Travis Cole.

Greensboro News and Record editorial page editor Allen Johnson says the video of the incident, captured by police body cameras, is a haunting rerun of other violent encounters between black men and law enforcement. Host Frank Stasio talks with Johnson about the latest.