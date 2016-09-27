A Nation Engaged: Seeking Economic Opportunity Through Worker-Owned Businesses
Last night, presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton traded barbs about many subjects including America's economic strength. Economic stability is a key issue in the election and also in the lives of many Americans.
As part of the NPR Nation Engaged project, host Frank Stasio asks, “What can we do to create economic opportunity for more Americans?” One possible solution is worker-owned businesses.
Stasio talks with Melissa Hoover, executive director of the Democracy at Work Institute; Thomas Beckett, co-director of Carolina Common Enterprise, a firm focused on advising individuals and communities who want to form cooperative organizations; and Molly Hemstreet, founder and member-owner of Opportunity Threads, a worker-owned textile plant in Burke County, North Carolina.