The State of Things

Love Wins: The Personal Story Behind The Supreme Court Same-Sex Marriage Ruling

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on June 26, 2015, that same-sex couples have the constitutional right to marry in all 50 states, Jim Obergefell's long-fought journey was complete. 

At the forefront of the historic case Obergefell v. Hodges was the story of Obergefell and his husband John Arthur. In 2013, Arthur was suffering from ALS and wanted to die a married man. Obergefell and Arthur had been partners for 20 years and decided to marry each other in Maryland. But their home state of Ohio did not recognize their marriage which meant Obergefell would not be listed as a spouse on Arthur's death certificate. With the help of an attorney, Obergefell challenged the law all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ultimately became a landmark decision for LGBT rights.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Obergefell about his and Arthur's life together and life one year after the ruling. Obergefell speaks at 7 p.m. Friday, September 23 at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro as part of a conversation hosted by Flyleaf Books.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
