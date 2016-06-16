Bringing The World Home To You

SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'Sick Of Stupid' Uses Comedy To Branch Outside Southern Stereotypes

Sick of Stupid
Comedians Cliff Cash, Tom Simmons and Stewart Huff use stand-up to push back against negative Southern stereotypes.

Comedians Cliff Cash, Tom Simmons and Stewart Huff are tired of seeing ​negative stereotypes plague their Southern identity. The trio of comedians use stand-up to push against these stereotypes and offer different perspectives outside what is seen on shows like "Duck Dynasty." They tackle topics like gay rights, religion and gun control.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Cash and Simmons about embodying their identity as Southern comedians. The trio performs at Bourgie Nights in Wilmington on Friday, June 17 at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 18 at 9:30 p.m., at the Idiot Box Comedy Club in Greensboro on Friday, June 24 at 8 p.m. and at The Millroom in Asheville on Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m.

