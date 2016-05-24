Remembering The Legacy Of Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Before there was rock 'n' roll, there was Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

She was a leading figure in birthing rock 'n' roll from gospel music in the mid-20th century. A group of Greensboro musicians will honor Sister Rosetta Tharpe with an evening of storytelling and music.

Host Frank Stasio talks with musician Logie Meachum about Sister Rosetta Tharpe's legendary work and influence.

Meachum performs the music of Tharpe live with accompanying musicians. 'Greensboro's Tribute To Sister Rosetta Tharpe' takes place Saturday, June 4 at 5 p.m. at Barber Park in Greensboro.