The State of Things

Remembering The Legacy Of Sister Rosetta Tharpe

AP_571121013.jpg
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, guitar-playing American gospel singer, gives an inpromptu performance in a lounge at London Airport, following her arrival from New York on November 21, 1957.

Before there was rock 'n' roll, there was Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

She was a leading figure in birthing rock 'n' roll from gospel music in the mid-20th century. A group of Greensboro musicians will honor Sister Rosetta Tharpe with an evening of storytelling and music.

Host Frank Stasio talks with musician Logie Meachum about Sister Rosetta Tharpe's legendary work and influence.

Meachum performs the music of Tharpe live with accompanying musicians. 'Greensboro's Tribute To Sister Rosetta Tharpe' takes place Saturday, June 4 at 5 p.m. at Barber Park in Greensboro.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsRosetta TharpeGospel Music
