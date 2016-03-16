Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Obama Picks SCOTUS Nominee; Clinton And Trump Win NC Primary

Supreme Court Justice nominee Merrick Garland
US DOJ
/

President Obama made his selection for the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court this morning: Merrick Garland.

The President called on the Senate to confirm the former prosecutor and DC Circuit Court Chief Judge. And the road to the White House has one less traveler after Marco Rubio bowed out following his defeat by Donald Trump in his home state of Florida.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump won their respective fights in North Carolina yesterday. 

Guest host Adam Hochberg talks with Time Warner Cable news reporter Geoff Bennett; political junkie Ken Rudin; North Carolina Central University political science professor Jarvis Hall; and Davidson College political science professor Susan Roberts.

Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
Adam Hochberg
Adam Hochberg is a journalist with more than two decades experience with national news organizations. Hochberg spent 15 years as a correspondent for National Public Radio. His work also has been featured on CBS, ABC, and the PBS Newshour.
