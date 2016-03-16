Obama Picks SCOTUS Nominee; Clinton And Trump Win NC Primary

President Obama made his selection for the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court this morning: Merrick Garland.

The President called on the Senate to confirm the former prosecutor and DC Circuit Court Chief Judge. And the road to the White House has one less traveler after Marco Rubio bowed out following his defeat by Donald Trump in his home state of Florida.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump won their respective fights in North Carolina yesterday.

Guest host Adam Hochberg talks with Time Warner Cable news reporter Geoff Bennett; political junkie Ken Rudin; North Carolina Central University political science professor Jarvis Hall; and Davidson College political science professor Susan Roberts.