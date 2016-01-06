Bringing The World Home To You

State Regulators At Odds With Environmentalists Over Coal Ash Cleanup

Waterkeeper Alliance
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says Duke Energy will have to excavate most of its coal ash pits in North Carolina.

A new report says 20 pits have to be cleaned up rather than covered, but environmental groups think that number should be higher and point to an earlier draft report that identified 27 pits for excavation. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC environment reporter Dave DeWitt about the disagreement over coal ash cleanup in North Carolina.

