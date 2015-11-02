Governor Signs Sanctuary Cities Law

Governor Pat McCrory signed a bill into law last week that restricts policies of so-called sanctuary cities and requires local law enforcement to work with immigration officials. The law also bans the use of non-governmental identification by police and other governmental agencies.

Protestors say the measure is racist and unnecessary. The legislation also includes a provision to limit extension of food stamp benefits beyond 90 days in a three-year period for certain recipients.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Jorge Valencia about the latest.