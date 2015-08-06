Margaret Maron has written mystery novels for more than two decades.

Her longest series is about a North Carolina district court judge named Deborah Knott. Maron’s latest title, “Long Upon The Land” (Grand Central Publishing/2015) is the 20th and final novel in the series.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Maron about the book and her writing career.

The Johnston County resident will hold a launch party at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh Tuesday, August 11 at 7 p.m. She returns to Quail Ridge on August 19 for a book signing.