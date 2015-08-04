Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Barefoot To Avalon

1 of 4
George A. Payne is the younger brother of author David Payne. Their relationship is the subject of the new memoir Barefoot to Avalon.
David Payne
2 of 4
David Payne is the author of the new memoir Barefoot to Avalon. Here he is in the late 1970s
David Payne
3 of 4
Christmas with the Paynes in the mid-1960s
David Payne
4 of 4
George A. Payne (less than a year old) and David Payne (age 4) in 1959.
David Payne

Critics have called David Payne the most gifted American novelist of his generation. He is best-known for fictional works like “Confessions of A Taoist On Wall Street.”

But in the past decade he has inched farther and farther away from fiction writing and started to take the advice that he gives to his own creative writing students: “write about the hardest material.”

His new memoir “Barefoot to Avalon” (Atlantic Monthly Press/2015) tells the story of his younger brother George A. who struggled for years with bi-polar disorder and tragically died after losing control of his vehicle on the interstate.

Host Frank Stasio talks to David Payne about his brother George, and how his death shaped David’s identity.

Payne reads from his book tonight at Purple Crow Books in Hillsborough, on Thursday at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham, and at various other bookstores throughout the state over the next two weeks.

David Payne Barefoot to Avalon Memoir
