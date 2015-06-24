Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Music Of Language

Image of Nathaniel Mackey, who is one of the country's most respected poets and recently released his new book 'Blue Fasa.'
Andrew Tie
/
Nathaniel Mackey is one of the country's most respected poets and recently released his new book 'Blue Fasa.'
Image of Blue Fasa book cover
Credit New Directions Books
/
New Directions Books
'Blue Fasa' is the sixth collection of poems by Nathaniel Mackey. It continues his serial poems 'Song of the Andoumboulou' and 'Mu.'

    

Poet Nathaniel Mackey is one of the most respected experimental writers in the country today. In recent years, the Duke professor has received many honors including the Poetry Foundation’s Ruth Lilly Prize, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a National Book Award and, most recently, Yale University’s Bollingen Prize.

  Host Frank Stasio talks with Mackey about his recent book of poetry Blue Fasa (New Directions Books/2015) which is part of his serial poetry collection. They will also discuss Mackey’s lifelong love of music, deejaying and how music makes its way into his poetry. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNathaniel MackeyAfrican American PoetsPoetryEzra PoundWallace StevensE.E. CummingsBlue Fasa
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio