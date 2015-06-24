The Music Of Language

Credit New Directions Books / New Directions Books 'Blue Fasa' is the sixth collection of poems by Nathaniel Mackey. It continues his serial poems 'Song of the Andoumboulou' and 'Mu.'

Poet Nathaniel Mackey is one of the most respected experimental writers in the country today. In recent years, the Duke professor has received many honors including the Poetry Foundation’s Ruth Lilly Prize, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a National Book Award and, most recently, Yale University’s Bollingen Prize.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mackey about his recent book of poetry Blue Fasa (New Directions Books/2015) which is part of his serial poetry collection. They will also discuss Mackey’s lifelong love of music, deejaying and how music makes its way into his poetry.