The State of Things

Border Odyssey

Thompson traveled along the U.S./Mexico border to learn about the challenges it poses on both sides.
Charles Thompson
Men stand on truck on the US/Mexico Boarder.
Charles Thompson

The border that separates the United States from Mexico stretches across four states and spans almost 2,000 miles, but the issues that arise from this separation travel an even greater distance. Immigration touches on the economic, social and political fabric of all 50 states.

Charles Thompson is a Duke professor and author of a new book 'Border Odyssey.'

Host Frank Stasio talks with Duke professor of the practice of cultural anthropology Charles Thompson about his new book, Border Odyssey (2015/University of Texas Press) which examines the U.S./Mexico divide by visiting the places and people who live along the border. 

Thompson reads from Border Odyssey tonight at 7 p.m. at the Durham Main Library and tomorrow night at Chapel Hill's Flyleaf Books at 7 p.m.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
