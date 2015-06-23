The border that separates the United States from Mexico stretches across four states and spans almost 2,000 miles, but the issues that arise from this separation travel an even greater distance. Immigration touches on the economic, social and political fabric of all 50 states.

Credit Charles Thompson / http://cdthomps.com/ / http://cdthomps.com/ Charles Thompson is a Duke professor and author of a new book 'Border Odyssey.'

Host Frank Stasio talks with Duke professor of the practice of cultural anthropology Charles Thompson about his new book, Border Odyssey (2015/University of Texas Press) which examines the U.S./Mexico divide by visiting the places and people who live along the border.

Thompson reads from Border Odyssey tonight at 7 p.m. at the Durham Main Library and tomorrow night at Chapel Hill's Flyleaf Books at 7 p.m.