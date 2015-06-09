Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

In Its Second Year, How Effective Is The Affordable Care Act In North Carolina?

The Affordable Care Act is still attracting big enrollment numbers in North Carolina.

Nearly 500,000 people in the state have coverage, but premiums could rise by as much as 40 percent next year for some health plans.

   

And the Obama administration says more than 300,000 people still are not covered because the state did not expand Medicaid. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jason deBruyn, reporter for Triangle Business Journal, about the effectiveness of the Affordable Care Act in North Carolina in its second year on the market. 

Affordable Care ActHealth CareMedicaid
