A Lifetime Of Diplomacy: Ambassador Thomas Pickering

Ambassador Thomas Pickering began his career in the foreign service more than 40 years ago. He has served as ambassador to many countries including Jordan, El Salvador, Israel, Nigeria, India and the Russian Federation.

He served as the United States ambassador to the United Nations and as undersecretary of state for political affairs at the State Department. Recently, Ambassador Pickering led the department panel’s investigation into the 2012 attack in Benghazi.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Pickering about his career and current foreign affairs. Ambassador Pickering speaks tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy.