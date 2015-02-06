Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

North Carolina Public Schools Get Letter Grades

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has released letter grades for every school in the state.

They are based on standardized testing and academic growth. The report says 29 percent of them got a D or an F last year, which by law prompts them to notify parents of their low grades.

Supporters of the new evaluation system say it is more comprehensive. Opponents say it is not an accurate depiction of public education.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC education reporter Reema Khrais about statewide results and the politics of evaluating North Carolina's schools.

The State of ThingsEducation PolicyNC General Assembly
