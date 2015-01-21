Movies On The Radio: What Is Your Most Memorable On-Screen Kiss?

There can be no doubt Hollywood loves the kiss. New York Times film critic A.O. Scott examines the history of lip-locking on the silver screen in his recent piece, A Brief History of Kissing in The Movies.

From the heart-melting embrace between Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca to the juicy, upside-down make-out between Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man, movie-goers have plenty of opportunities to get up-close and personal with film stars. But some kisses are more memorable than others. Tell us which silver-screen smooches made your heart flutter, your eyes water...or maybe your skin crawl.