Dinosaurs: Lessons For The Present

Dinosaurs can be fascinating exhibits in a museum. But what is their relevance to modern life? A new exhibit at the Museum of Natural Sciences looks at the biology of dinosaurs.

“The World’s Largest Dinosaurs” exhibit shows how dinosaurs functioned as living creatures. Host Frank Stasio talks with three experts from the Museum of Natural Sciences: Lindsay Zanno is director of the Paleontology & Geology Research Lab; Mary Schweitzer is professor of biology at North Carolina State University and curator of vertebrate paleontology; and Vince Schneider is curator of paleontology. For more information on The World’s Largest Dinosaurs exhibition or associated Lecture Series featuring today’s guests, visit http://naturalsciences.org/exhibits/special-exhibits