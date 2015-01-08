Coastal Commission Predicts Sea Level Rise

Scientists and even politicians agree: sea levels along the North Carolina coastline are rising. But the Coastal Resource Commission’s Science Panel says the rise varies in different spots along the state’s 300 miles of oceanfront property. Their draft report outlining the change was just released. The panel is the same body that made the prediction of a 39-inch sea level rise back in 2010. The report prompted Republican lawmakers to throw out the findings and order a new report. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC environmental reporter Dave Dewitt about the latest.