A new film documents the life and work of leaders in North Carolina from 1920-1972. Former UNC System President Bill Friday and Governor Terry Sanford are just two of the generation of leaders who wielded tremendous influence on politics and education in the state.

UNC-TV will broadcast the film, A Generation of Change , Thursday at 10 pm. Host Frank Stasio talks with producers Steve Channing and Rebecca Cerese about the work.

Generation of Change - Trailer from Rebecca Cerese on Vimeo.