Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Opening Of 114th Congress

Today marks the start of the 114 th Congress -- the most diverse in the nation’s history. What are the legislative priorities for the upcoming session? Is there a place for compromise in a sharply divided political climate? What role will the North Carolina delegation play? And will House Speaker John Boehner retain his leadership post? Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the new congressional session.

Read Rudin's website and his latest column on USA Today.