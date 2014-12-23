Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Seth Rudetsky Inside The World Of Broadway

This is a rebroadcast of a show that aired May 21, 2014.

For many, the bright lights of Broadway connote a mystical place filled with ornate costumes and incredible talent.

But for one man who has seen all sides of Broadway life, it is a subject matter worth deconstructing.

Seth Rudetsky has performed on Broadway, played piano for more than a dozen Broadway shows and serves as a host on On Broadway, a Sirius/XM radio channel.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Rudetsky about the inside world of Broadway and how to tell the good talent from the bad.

The State of ThingsBroadwayThe State of Things
