Changes In Governor’s Cabinet And Abortion Rules Revisited

Governor Pat McCrory tearfully announced the departure of the state’s Secretary of Commerce Sharon Decker. She will step down at the end of the month and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary John Skvarla will move to the commerce department. Also, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services proposed new rules for clinics in the state that perform abortions. A spokesperson for the department says the rules would likely permit the 14 currently operating clinics to remain open. The public will be allowed to offer comment for 60 days and the rules will be considered at a public hearing on December 19. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol reporter Jorge Valencia about the latest.