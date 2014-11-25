Unrest In Ferguson Revives Issues Of Race In Justice System

A grand jury in St. Louis has decided not to indict Darren Wilson, the white Ferguson police officer who shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown, an unarmed black man.

In Ferguson, the decision sparked outrage, with several instances of arson and looting overnight. Police have arrested at least 61 people.

In other parts of the country, the decision was met with mixed response and reflection about how race plays into the criminal justice system.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African and African-American Studies at Duke University, and Nia Wilson, executive director of the Spirit House in Durham, about the decision and what it means for race relations.