NC Author Gains Fans With Supernatural Plots

The wonder of all things, by jason mott
Mira
/

  

Author Jason Mott hails from Bolton, North Carolina- a town with a population of 700. The characters in Mott’s novels come from smalltown America as well. Mott’s narratives gained wide popularity for their supernatural situations like the return of lost relatives or children with healing abilities. Host Frank Stasio talks with New York Times bestselling author Jason Mott about his novel The Wonder of All Things (Mira/2014), his debut novel's adaptation into an ABC television series and his sudden rise to fame.

