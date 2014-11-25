Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Alec Baldwin's Return To Public Radio

Alec Baldwin
Mary Ellen Matthews
/

  

After a turbulent year in which Alec Baldwin's radio program was suspended due to lack of funding, the podcast Here's the Thing is back on the air.

As a public figure himself, Baldwin uses his conversations with other celebrities like David Letterman and Jerry Seinfeld to reveal the intricacies of their work, and how it has changed in recent decades.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Alec Baldwin about the new season of Here's the Thing, and his transition to public radio.

The third season started Monday with a conversation between Baldwin and Ira Glass of This American Life.

Tags

The State of ThingsAlec BaldwinThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio