Alec Baldwin's Return To Public Radio

After a turbulent year in which Alec Baldwin's radio program was suspended due to lack of funding, the podcast Here's the Thing is back on the air.

As a public figure himself, Baldwin uses his conversations with other celebrities like David Letterman and Jerry Seinfeld to reveal the intricacies of their work, and how it has changed in recent decades.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Alec Baldwin about the new season of Here's the Thing, and his transition to public radio.

The third season started Monday with a conversation between Baldwin and Ira Glass of This American Life.