The dust has settled from last week’s elections and both parties are looking to the future. State house members gear up for their internal contest to fill the Speaker seat vacated by Senator-elect Thom Tillis.

Democrats reevaluate their position and assess their leadership possibilities. Also, Governor Pat McCrory is joined by two former governors in a lawsuit against the legislature over the authority to develop and appoint commissions. Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest.