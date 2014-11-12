Offshore Drilling In North Carolina
In 2015, oil industry representatives will begin exploration off the Carolina coastlines. Some of those representatives met with government officials last week in Raleigh. But the details around their closed-door meeting are scant. Supporters say the potential drilling could create jobs and revenue for the state but environmentalists maintain that drilling harms humans and wildlife. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC environmental reporter Dave Dewitt about the latest.