The election is just a few days away, and candidates are making their final pushes to encourage voters to head to the polls.

Nearly a million North Carolinians have already cast their ballots in the state through early voting which ends tomorrow.

The Hagan-Tillis battle for North Carolina’s seat in the U.S. Senate is in the national spotlight as one of the key races to determine Senate control. Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in political news.