The airwaves are flooded with ads for Kay Hagan and Thom Tillis, and their race is on track to be the most expensive Senate race in history. Does the money matter? And the state will host several political celebrities in the coming weeks to stump for Hagan and Tillis: Hillary Clinton, Rick Perry and Mitt Romney. Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the senate race and other political issues around the state.