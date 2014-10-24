Build It Back Again: The Billy Jonas Band's Creative Reconstruction

The Billy Jonas Band, an Asheville-based group, encourages listeners to play along.

Their audiences routinely clap their hands and stomp their feet to add to the sound.

And the band members are masters of re-percussion, using recycled materials like milk jugs or buckets to create unique beats and sounds.

Their new album Build It Back Again is being released in November, and they perform tonight at 7 p.m. at the Stonebridge Community Church in Charlotte and November 23 at The Grey Eagle in Asheville.