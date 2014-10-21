How North Carolina Fits Into 'The State Of The South'

Like residents of other regions, individuals in the South face economic disparities like a widening gender gap, income inequality, and higher rates of unemployment among young adults.

But in the South, it is also more difficult for those young people to move up the economic ladder than in any other region.

And a report released today by Durham research firm MDC ties many of those disparities to limited access to employment programs and higher education.

Host Frank Stasio talks with David Dodson, MDC president, and Ferrel Guillory, contributor to the report and professor at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at UNC-Chapel Hill, about where North Carolina fits in The State of the South report.

The New York Times released an interactive map that shows the rates of economic mobility nationwide, based on research from Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley.