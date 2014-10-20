Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Founder of UNC Southern Oral History Program Reflects On Four Decades Of Work

Jacquelyn Dowd Hall
UNC History Department website
/

  

When Jacquelyn Dowd Hall started the Southern Oral History Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 40 years ago, documenting the lives of ordinary people was not part of most history departments.

Telling the stories of minority communities, particularly African-Americans and women, ran counter to the academic endeavors sanctioned by many universities. But Jacquelyn saw an importance in preserving the stories and perspectives of people from all walks of life. And she insisted the program be fully integrated into the history department at Carolina.

Her tenacity paid off and four decades later, the Southern Oral History program is one of the preeminent repositories for oral histories in the region. Host Frank Stasio talks with UNC professor emerita Jacquelyn Dowd Hall.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio