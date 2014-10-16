The Value Of Your Home Movies

The reel of film or a stack of VHS tapes gathering dust on your shelves might seem pretty useless beyond your family.

But an event at the State Archives of North Carolina this weekend seeks to highlight the value of home movies. The realistic style of the home movie also has an influence on modern film. Host Frank Stasio talks with two of the organizers of Home Movie Day in Raleigh: Devin Orgeron, film professor at North Carolina State University and Kim Anderson, audio visual materials archivist at the State Archives of North Carolina.

http://youtu.be/HFS5Bi5b418